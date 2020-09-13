Image Source : TWITTER/@GLADIMINDIAN Kaun Banega Crorepati winner Sushil Kumar shares note titled ‘The worst time of my life was after I won KBC’

Champaran’s Sushil Kumar won Rs 5 crore on the firth season of hit quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. He is still among the biggest winners of the show but says that life after the show has been nothing but challenging. In a note posted on his Facebook page, Sushil has written all about the trials and tribulations he had to face after winning the jackpot. From getting addicted to booze and cigarette, getting duped by cheats, making some bad decisions to even ruining his relationship with his wife, Sushil talked about all that went wrong.

He titled the note as ‘The worst time of my life was after I won KBC’. He wrote, “From 2015 to 2016, it was the most difficult time of my life and I could not figure out what to do.” Sushil said that right after his win, he was asked to appear for functions and various events in Bihar almost 15 days in a month. This led to him putting his education in the back seat. Because the media would keep taking his interviews and ask for updates on his life, he made investments in a few businesses just so that he would have something to tell the journalists. However, most of those ventures flopped.

Sushil then became a philanthropist, donating almost Rs 50,000 every month to different causes. He later figured out that he was being duped. Even his relationship with his wife suffered as she believed he had no clue about which person he should trust. Sushil said that the couple also almost got divorced.

He mentioned that good things also happened to him as he met with a few student groups in Delhi who would tell him about the world and expose him to new ideas. “But all this was followed by an addiction, of cigarettes and alcohol. Whenever we would meet, it would be over booze and cigarettes,” he said.

Sushil said that he became a big fan of movies and would spend hours on his laptop watching films. This inspired him to become a filmmaker too. He arrived in Mumbai with hopes of being a filmmaker but was advised to work on TV soaps first instead. He wrote a script for a film which sold for Rs 20,000. He would spend all day watching movies at his home and smoking cigarettes.

"Staying in all day and reading about things made me take an unbiased look at myself and I realised that I didn’t come to Mumbai to become a filmmaker but to run away from my own self. The true happiness is in doing what your heart wants to do. You can never calm down you ego. It’s a thousand times better to be a good human than a famous one," he said.

Sushil then returned home to Mumbai and became a teacher. He said he got rid of his boozing habit in 2016 and hasn’t smoked since last year.

