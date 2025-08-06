Kaun Banega Crorepati: How many contestants have participated in Amitabh Bachchan's show? Kaun Banega Crorepati season 17 will soon be aired on Indian television. So far, 16 seasons of Amitabh Bachchan's show have changed people's lives.

New Delhi:

Amitabh Bachchan's quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) remains in the headlines every year. People participate in his show and win lakhs and crores of rupees on the basis of their knowledge. Kaun Banega Crorepati has changed the fortunes and lives of many people so far. The makers of the show are gearing up for the release of their next season.

As Season 17 is about to begin, the excitement of the viewers is at its peak! This year’s campaign, ‘Jahan Akal Hai, Wahan Aakd Hai’ has struck a chord with the viewers. It is not just a tagline but a celebration of Akal (intelligence) and Aakd (pride). The promos released with the show’s host Amitabh Bachchan are all over social media. But do you know how many contestants have sat on KBC's hot seat?

Total number of contestants on KBC so far

The first season of Kaun Banega Crorepati was released in the year 2000 and the fan-favourite will soon have its 17th season. In the past 16 seasons, 2143 contestants have participated in 1368 episodes of Amitabh Bachchan's show.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 release date

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 premieres from August 11, every Monday to Friday at 9 pm, only on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony Liv.

KBC will always be special!

Every year, Amitabh Bachchan appears on the small screen with his hit show Kaun Banega Crorepati and entertains India. With people hooked to their TV screens to celebrate the wins of people they don't know, over the years, KBC has become more than just a TV show for Indian audiences.

Every year, when we watch Big B with his never-ending energy and smile on the KBC set, all seems fine and the day he bids the last goodbye on the season finale, it all seems depressing. For the megastar to treat all and everyone with respect and humility not only teaches a lesson but also sends a silent and strong message of equality.

