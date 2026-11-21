Bhushan Thakare's journey on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 is a story of perseverance, family support and years of hard work. Hailing from Jalgaon, Bhushan arrived in Mumbai with just Rs 24. Today, he is on the hotseat, where he became the first contestant of the season to win Rs 1 crore, while facing the Rs 7 crore question. His journey on the show has brought his struggles and his family's sacrifices into focus.

KBC 18 gets its first crorepati

Bhushan Thakare is the first contestant of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 to win Rs 1 crore. On Monday, November 23, he will take the hotseat again and face the highest-rewarding Rs 7 crore question.

Bhushan Thakare talks about his struggles to Amitabh Bachchan

During his conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan, Bhushan spoke about being away from home for the past one-and-a-half years. He also recalled how his parents worked hard to ensure he received an education despite their financial difficulties.

Opening up about his family, Bhushan said, "Sir, main pichhle 1.5 saal se ghar nahi gaya hoon aur main 28 saal ka ho gaya hoon. Mujhe mata-pita ne bahut mehnat se bada kiya hai. Pitaji mazdoori karte the aur maa ki tabiyat kharab rehti hai. Unke kaafi operations hue hain. Lekin mere pitaji bhale hi mazdoori karte hon, lekin un paison se hi unhone meri maa ka khayal rakha aur un paison se hi meri padhai-likhai poori ki. Lekin mujhe lagne laga ki main abhi tak settle nahi ho paaya hoon, toh tabhi maine mata-pita se bol diya tha ki agar jeevan mein kuch achha karunga, tabhi ghar wapas aaunga."

Bhushan also spoke about his father's determination to keep him away from labour work and encourage him to focus on his studies. Even when the family was struggling financially, his father wanted him to complete his education and build a different future for himself.

Recalling his father's support, Bhushan told Amitabh Bachchan, "Sir, main competitive exams ki taiyaari kar raha tha, lekin us waqt mera daakhila nahi ho paaya. Toh main ghar par baithkar padhai karta tha. Mere pitaji toh mazdoori karte the, lekin unhone mujhe kabhi force nahi kiya ki tu bhi yahi kaam kar. Main sirf ghar par baithkar padhai karta tha, toh mujhe lagne laga ki mujhe bhi kuch kaam karna chahiye. Isliye main gaon ki nadi mein kaam karta tha, lekin woh mere pitaji ko manzoor nahi tha. Pitaji ne kaha ki ya toh ghar par baith ya toh apni padhai poori kar, par unhone mujhe kabhi mazdoori karne nahi di."

From reaching Mumbai with limited resources to making it to the biggest question on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, Bhushan has come a long way. The Rs 7 crore question now stands between him and the show's top prize. For him, winning would also mean fulfilling the promise he made to his parents and making their sacrifices worthwhile. Whether he manages to answer the final question remains to be seen.

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, Monday to Friday at 9 PM, on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV.

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