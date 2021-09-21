Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUNIELSHETTY Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Suneil Shetty gets 'wonderstruck as always' after meeting Amitabh Bachchan

Believe it or not but even celebrities also get star struck after they meet their favourite actors. The same happened with veteran actor Suneil Shetty after he appeared on the show Kaun Banega Crorepati hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Taking to his Instagram handle, the evergreen actor shared a picture with the megastar from the sets of the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Sharing the picture, Suneil penned a note reflecting his visit to the show and how he got 'wonderstruck' and already a 'crorepati' after meeting Big B.

"Wonderstruck as always at the knowledge and discipline one can imbibe from the legend the mighty Mr Bachchan. After that you always walk away a #crorepati. Thank you for the moments Amitji. #KBC #KaunBaneCrorepati #sony @amitabhbachchan @apnabhidu #lockkiyajaye #mahacomputerji."

On a related note, Suneil earlier shared a blurry picture with veteran star Jacky Shroff while sitting on the hot seat at the Amitabh Bachchan hosted game show. He captioned the post as, "Kidhaaaar apun log ? (Where are we?)," teasing fans that they will be the next guests on the much-loved show.

For the unversed Suneil and Jacky will be seen in the special Friday episode of Sony TV's game show.

Also known as 'Shaandaar Shukravaar,' the Friday episodes are dedicated to raising money for special causes, where celebrities grace the show to play the quiz game with Big B.

Last week, Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra also made his presence in the show, followed by the special episodes featuring Deepika Padukone, Farah Khan Kunder; cricketers Sourav Ganguly, and Virendra Sehwag.

-ANI