Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Premiere date, Time, When and Where to Watch Amitabh Bachchan's quiz show

India's favourite quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati returns for its 13th season. Hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan the show is all set to bring the chosen ones to the 'Hot Seat' giving them an opportunity to win an amount that can change their lives forever. The popular quiz show is slated to premier from August 23, (Monday) on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 PM. there are certain changes this time from the last season. The 'Audience Poll' lifeline is making a comeback in KBC 13 after it was altered last season owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

When and where to watch KBC 13:

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan will premiere from August 23, (Monday) on Sony Entertainment Television at 9 PM.

How to watch KBC 13 online?

Those who do not have the access to television can watch the quiz show on digital platforms too. KBC 13 will be premiered on SonyLiv. Additionally, it will also be made available to stream on JioTV.

KBC 13 lifelines:

With the studio audience being reinstated, the entire vibe of the show has been raised a few notches higher. The other three lifelines include 50:50 (wherein 2 incorrect answers will get deleted from the four options), Ask The Expert (wherein the contestant can seek help from one distinguished professional) and Flip The Question (wherein the contestant will get an opportunity to change the question altogether and choose a topic for the replacement question).

Trailers and promos of KBC 13:

Taking to social media, Amitabh Bachchan the trailers and promos of KBC 13. check out the recent ones here:

KBC 13 guests on Shaandaar Shukravaar:

Sourav Ganguly, former captain and President, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), and ex-Test cricketer Virender Sehwag will be on the hot seat in the 'Shandaar Shukravar' episode of the 13th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', reported IANS.

'Shaandaar Shukravaar', which replaces 'Karam Veer' of the past, will have celebrity guests from all walks of life appearing on the show for a social cause. Ganguly and Sehwag will be on the hot seat on August 27.