Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan goes 'yo yo' with Badshah, calls him 'cool dude'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan goes yo yo with Badshah, KBC13 Latest tv news

Rapper and singer Badshah will be seen in an upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, whose versatility is well known to all, will be seen grooving to the beats of Badshah's song. Calling him 'cool dude' Amitabh shared a photo from the duo from the upcoming episode. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Big B posted a picture with Badshah, where the two can be seen having fun. Not just the performance, but Big B went on to compliment his attire to the act, by adding big, shiny chains to his otherwise formal outfit.

Amping up the entertainment quotient of the show, Amitabh Bachchan went 'yo yo' with Badshah, leaving fans go gaga. Bachchan added the caption, ".. yo .. doing the cool dude with the BADSHAH." Taking to the comment section, Badshah wrote "mummyyyyy," with folded hands emoticons. "Amit ji you are WAYYYYY cooler than all the cool dudes put together! And I'm sure everyone will agree," actor Rohit Bose added.

To mark 1000th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan welcomed his daughter Shweta Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the show. Big B took to Twitter to share a picture of the three of them from the sets and wrote, "Betiyaan sabse pyaari, unka hi jahaan hai (Daughters are the most lovable, it is their world)."

Meanwhile, Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz-reality shows on the small screen. The show is hosted by Amitabh Bachchan who leaves not just the contestants but also the audience awwstruck with his aura. On the film front, Big B will be seen sharing screen space with Neena Gupta in 'Goodbye'. He is a part of 'Brahmastra', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt and also has 'Mayday', 'Jhund' and 'The Intern' remake in his kitty.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan remembers late father Harivansh Rai Bachchan on his 114th birth anniversary