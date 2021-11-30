Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SONYTVOFFICIAL Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan gets teary-eyed as show completes 1000 episodes

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan can be seen getting emotional in the latest 'KBC 13' promo as his daughter Shweta Bachchan asked her dad how he feels as the iconic show completes 1,000 episodes. In the promo, there is a recap of episodes from the first season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on July 3, 2000 all the way to today. The promo shows Amitabh hosting the first season and changing crorepatis from then till now. In the later part the megastar says: "Khel ko aage badhate hain kyunki khel abhi khatm nahi hua hai (let's take the game forward as it still not over).

The upcoming episode of 'KBC 13' will see Shweta Bachchan and her daughter and Amitabh's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the hotseat and as Shweta questions her father about the completion of a thousand episodes, "This is 1,000 episodes, how do you feel?" Big B replies: "Aisa lag raha hai meri duniya badal gayi (it seems as if my whole world has changed)."

The promo was shared by the official Twitter handle of Colors channel with caption reading, "Chehre ki muskaan, dheer saare gyaan aur aap sabhi ke pyaar ke saath #KBC poore kar raha hai apne 1000 episodes, iss haseen pal mein bhavuk hue AB sir! Dekhiye iss poori journey ki ek jhalak #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein, iss Friday raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par. @SrBachchan."

The same was re-tweeted by the actor on Tuesday as he wrote, "T 4113 - 1000 episodes .. Dekhiye iss poori journey ki ek jhalak #ShaandaarShukravaar episode mein, iss Friday raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par."

The Friday special episode will see Shweta Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda playing the game with the host Amitabh Bachchan on December 3 on Sony Entertainment Television. On Thursday, Big B took to Instagram and shared an adorable photo of him with Shweta and Navya from the shoot.

"An evening of great pride for the father and a grandfather. In the early hours of the morning, I rise and thoughts run to the incompleteness of the missive that reaches over 5000, and the left-over of the night before at work, comes chasing the mind, of having completed the thousandth KBC episode, yes 1000 episodes since its introduction to the World of Television in the year of our making 2000," the post read.

For the unversed, the 'Agnipath' star started hosting the quiz show in the year 2000, and since then he has been a constant part of the show except for one season. In 2006, Shah Rukh Khan replaced Big B as a host for the third season of the show.

On the work front, Big B was last seen in 'Chehre' co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. He has a number of projects in the pipeline including-- Goodbye, Brahmastra, Mayday, Jhund and The Intern remake.

-With IANS inputs