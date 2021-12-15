Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONY TV Kaun Banega Crorepati 13: Amitabh Bachchan catches Maniesh Paul doing his mimicry and then...

Popular host Maniesh Paul will be seen appearing on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' for the 'Shaandaar Shukriya' episode. A new promo of the quiz show featured Maniesh Paul taking on hosting duties and mimicking megastar Amitabh Bachchan. Maniesh will be seen along with well-known TV actresses Disha Parmar (Priya) from 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', Chandni Sharma (Akanksha) from 'Kaamnaa' and Additi Gupta (Dr Deepika) from 'Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii'. The video starts with Paul speaking Bachchan's "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan," dialogue from Mohabbatein, which is still considered to be one of the most iconic dialogues of the superstar.

For the Fastest Finger Round, Maniesh hilariously mimics Big B and shared a photoshopped picture of himself and Amitabh, and asked the three contest to guess the location it was taken at. Not just this, he even copied Amitabh's famous hand gesture from film Agneepath and suggested that he was the one who taught him. As Maniesh continues to brag, he says "Talent bada hai par kabhi ghamand nahi kiya maine (I am very talented but I have always been modest about it)."

Amitabh then enter the stage and said "Ji ji, main batata hoon aapko, yeh sab aap hi ne sikhaya (Yes, yes, let me tell you, you are the one who taught me everything)." Watch the video

Talking about his experience, Maniesh says: "It feels like a homecoming to return to the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' on camera. It is a known fact that I'm a huge admirer of Amitabh Bachchan sir and can never deny an opportunity to meet him."

Maniesh Paul has earlier co-hosted 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' with Amitabh Bachchan in 2014.

"Being on 'KBC' takes me back to the one most fortunate event of my life, where I could share the screen with him to co-host the show, till date, I regard that as my biggest professional achievement. I am extremely delighted to take the hotseat for the first time in my life and be quizzed by Amitabh Bachchan sir himself," he added.