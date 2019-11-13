Wednesday, November 13, 2019
     
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Amitabh Bachchan shoots for 18 hours amid sabbatical rumours

Big B's health has been keeping well for quite some time and he was also admitted to the hospital recently.

New Delhi Updated on: November 13, 2019 20:48 IST
Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 is all set to bid goodbye to its audience on November 23. Host and megastar Amitab Bachchan recently wrote on his blog that he shot three episodes of KBC back-to-back, resulting in an 18-hour work day. On Tuesday, the Badla actor on his blog that because of a backlog, he shot for three episodes of the reality game show in one day. “Yes, sir, I work. I work every day,” he wrote. “I worked yesterday, it lasted 18 hours. It gave me reassurance, love and blessings.”

For the unversed, Big B's health has been keeping well for quite some time and he was also admitted to the hospital only recently. Later, he informed his fans about resuming shoot for KBC 11 and tweeted, "Enough of nostrilated, flowered kite-flied intra-feedfliudity & and the anonimity of shafakhanism .. get up get out and get to work buddy .."

On the professional front, the much-awaited release date of Shoojit Sircar-directorial Gulabo Sitabo starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead has finally been revealed. Treating fans to the lead duo’s first look from the movie, the makers confirmed the release date to be February 28, 2020, instead of April 2020. He will also be seen in Brahmastra along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Currently, he is hosting the reality show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’. He will also be seen on Chehre along with Emraan Hashmi.

