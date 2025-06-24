Kashmera Shah shares heartfelt post as Laughter Chefs 2 nears its end, shares BTS moments | Video Kashmera Shah penned a heartfelt note and shared BTS pictures on her official Instagram handle on Tuesday as the second instalment of the comedy cooking show titled 'Laughter Chefs 2' is about to end soon. Check the post here.

New Delhi:

Actress Kashmera Shah, who is one of the contestants in the Colors TV show 'Laughter Chefs 2', shared a heartfelt note on her official Instagram handle on Tuesday. In the post, she gave fans a glimpse of behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of the show and expressed her love for the show.

The caption reads, "Will miss my #laughterchefs gang. Thank you our audience and our fans and @colorstv @jiohotstar." She also mentioned the Instagram handles of other contestants of the show in the caption. The video features BTS moments of Kashmera with other members of the show. Laughter queen Bharti Singh also commented on Kashmera's post and wrote, "rulaogi kash love you."

Check the post below:

Fans and her followers have reacted to the post and filled the comment section with emotional messages. One user wrote, "Yeah show katam mat karo pls." Another user wrote, "Will miss this show." The post has garnered thousands of likes and hundreds of comments ever since it was posted.

For the unversed, this is the second instalment of the comedy-based cooking show. It is hosted by comedian Bharti Singh with Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi serving as a judge. The contestants include Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya, Sudesh Lehri, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Karan Kundrra, Nia Sharma, Rubina Dilaik, Samarth Jurel, Elvish Yadav, Reem Shaikh and others.

The Colors TV show 'Laughter Chefs 2' is all set to welcome Metro In Dino's star cast. Sharing the promo of the upcoming episode, the official X handle of Colors TV wrote, "Neena mam ki fatkaar hi lagaayegi Abhishek aur Samarth ki naiyaa paar!" The episode will feature Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma and others.

For those who don't know, Anurag Basu's directorial 'Metro In Dino' will hit the silver screens on July 4, 2025.

