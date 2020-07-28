Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AAMNA SHARIF Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Aamna Sharif shares relief of testing Covid-19 negative

Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame actress Aamna Sharif on Tuesday opened up on how her life changed after a member of her staff tested positive for Covid-19. "Times are difficult, the path ahead is even tougher, decisions are foggy and panic continues to multiply and spread faster than the virus itself. As some of you may know, one of my staff members, who used to take care of me on sets, tested positive recently after which my whole family too went through testing. While we have been washing groceries and bags, sanitizing every-thing that comes into the house, the fear multiples 'n' number of times when the virus creeps into your space, your home, your life.

"We were worried, we were scared! The 24 hours till the results came in felt like an eternity but luckily all our results were negative. We still on the safer side decided to quarantine ourselves for 14 days as we knew we had been in direct contact with someone who was living in our home and had contracted the virus," Aamna wrote on Instagram.

She also shared that she is currently shooting for "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" from home.

"Shiv, my boy, was quarantined right away as we made sure that he was taken care of to recover as soon as possible. We once again were tested a few days later and tested negative, for the first time in our lives negative has been more important than positive! The show must go on they say and so I had to resume shooting but stepping out was out of question and hence I have been shooting from home," Aamna added.

However, Aamna feels working from home is not that easy.

"For those who may consider this a privilege, the ability to work from home, I must tell you it's not easy. Our homes are not equipped to shoot, they are our private spaces which we must now integrate to make the best possible. However, times like these are unprecedented and require flexibility and agility.

"We must evolve and make the best of what we have. I've been trying my best with shooting from home despite the challenges. In this entire week of all that we have gone through, I realize how important it is to count our blessings. My family has stood by me strong, helping me manage shoot and remain positive during these tough times and I am extremely grateful to all of you who have been sending in good wishes! We all shall make it through but till then, stay safe, stay positive from your heart, negative to the virus and most of all strong through this pandemic," she concluded.

