Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Komolika aka Aamna Sharif’s most adorable photos with son Arain Kapoor

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Komolika aka Aamna Sharif’s most adorable photos with son Arain

Actress Aamna Sharif is all set to make a mark on the small screen once again with her role of Komolika in the most popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She is making a comeback after six years. Rising to fame with the character of Kashish in the show Kahiin Toh Hogi, Aamna ruled the TV screens from 2003 to 2007. In 2013, she tied the knot with businessman Amit Kapoor and later in 2015, she welcomed her baby boy Arain. The actress’ social media is loaded with pictures and videos with her little bundle of joy.

Aamna has shared many special moments with her son on Instagram. Every time she shares memory with Arain, fans flood the post with compliments. From reading him stories to cutting the cake and celebrating life, Aamna has found the perfect companion in son Arain. Check out this mother-son duo’s most adorable photos here.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Komolika aka Aamna Sharif gave birth to Arain in 2015

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamna Sharif tied the knot in 2013 and was blessed with a baby boy in 2015

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamna is currently ruling the headlines for her comeback on the small screen

Image Source : INSTAGRAM She will be seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Earlier, the role of Komolika was played by Hina Khan

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamna Sharif is making a comeback on TV after 6 long years

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamna's Instagram is loaded with pictures of her little bundle of joy Arain

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Her photos with Arain speak volumes about her relationship with him

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamna Sharif makes sure that she makes every moment with her little one special

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Aamna and her son Arain look very look whenever they share a moment together

Aamna, in her interview with Pinkvilla, said, "It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor."

Aamna has already begun shooting for her scenes in the show and soon she will be seen creating chaos in Anurag aka Parth Samthaan and Prerna aka Erica Fernandez's lives.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page