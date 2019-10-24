Thursday, October 24, 2019
     
  5. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Komolika aka Aamna Sharif’s most adorable photos with son Arain Kapoor

Check out mother-son duo, Aamna Sharif and Arain Kapoor's most adorable photos here.

New Delhi Published on: October 24, 2019 21:14 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Actress Aamna Sharif is all set to make a mark on the small screen once again with her role of Komolika in the most popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She is making a comeback after six years. Rising to fame with the character of Kashish in the show Kahiin Toh Hogi, Aamna ruled the TV screens from 2003 to 2007. In 2013, she tied the knot with businessman Amit Kapoor and later in 2015, she welcomed her baby boy Arain. The actress’ social media is loaded with pictures and videos with her little bundle of joy.

Aamna has shared many special moments with her son on Instagram. Every time she shares memory with Arain, fans flood the post with compliments. From reading him stories to cutting the cake and celebrating life, Aamna has found the perfect companion in son Arain. Check out this mother-son duo’s most adorable photos here.

Komolika aka Aamna Sharif gave birth to Arain in 2015

Komolika aka Aamna Sharif gave birth to Arain in 2015

Aamna Sharif tied the knot in 2013 and was blessed with a baby boy in 2015

Aamna Sharif tied the knot in 2013 and was blessed with a baby boy in 2015

Aamna is currently ruling the headlines for her comeback on the small screen

Aamna is currently ruling the headlines for her comeback on the small screen

She will be seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

She will be seen as Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

Earlier, the role of Komolika was played by Hina Khan

Earlier, the role of Komolika was played by Hina Khan

Aamna Sharif is making a comeback on TV after 6 long years

Aamna Sharif is making a comeback on TV after 6 long years

Aamna's Instagram is loaded with pictures of her little bundle of joy Arain

Aamna's Instagram is loaded with pictures of her little bundle of joy Arain

Her photos with Arain speak volumes about her relationship with him

Her photos with Arain speak volumes about her relationship with him

Aamna Sharif makes sure that she makes every moment with her little one special

Aamna Sharif makes sure that she makes every moment with her little one special

Aamna and her son Arain look very look whenever they share a moment together

Aamna and her son Arain look very look whenever they share a moment together

Aamna, in her interview with Pinkvilla, said, "It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor."

Aamna has already begun shooting for her scenes in the show and soon she will be seen creating chaos in Anurag aka Parth Samthaan and Prerna aka Erica Fernandez's lives.

 

