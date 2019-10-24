Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Komolika aka Aamna Sharif’s most adorable photos with son Arain Kapoor

Actress Aamna Sharif is all set to make a mark on the small screen once again with her role of Komolika in the most popular show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She is making a comeback after six years. Rising to fame with the character of Kashish in the show Kahiin Toh Hogi, Aamna ruled the TV screens from 2003 to 2007. In 2013, she tied the knot with businessman Amit Kapoor and later in 2015, she welcomed her baby boy Arain. The actress’ social media is loaded with pictures and videos with her little bundle of joy.
Aamna has shared many special moments with her son on Instagram. Every time she shares memory with Arain, fans flood the post with compliments. From reading him stories to cutting the cake and celebrating life, Aamna has found the perfect companion in son Arain. Check out this mother-son duo’s most adorable photos here.
Aamna, in her interview with Pinkvilla, said, "It’s always a different kind of rush to surprise your audience. So, when I was offered the role of Komolika, I instinctively knew that this is what will challenge me the most as an actor."
Aamna has already begun shooting for her scenes in the show and soon she will be seen creating chaos in Anurag aka Parth Samthaan and Prerna aka Erica Fernandez's lives.
