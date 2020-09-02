Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANPATEL,PARICA.ADDICT19 Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Karan Patel aka Mr Bajaj to QUIT the show?

Producer Ekta Kapoor's popular TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has been going through a rough phase and the leading duo, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes have decided to quit the show. Now, the latest reports claim that TV actor Karan Patel, who had recently joined the show, is also planning to quit. The rumours started to make noise after the actor did not report on the sets for a few days. Karan Patel had replaced Karan Singh Grover as Mr Rishabh Bajaj in the show.

While the rumours are rife, Karan Patel’s publicist Avantika Sinha rubbished them by stating "There is no truth to it. He is very much a part of Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2" to SpotboyE. lately, Karan has been seen in the adventure based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi: made in India and before that, he was part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Talking about the leading duo, Parth Samthaan who plays Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has already given his notice and was supposed to end his work by September first week. However, there are rumors that the show is going off-air and makers have asked Parth to shoot for small portions so that the show can end on a conclusive note.

It was also said that Erica Fernandez, who is seen as Prerna Sharma, had also quit the show. Reportedly, makers were planning to bring in Divyanka Tripathi as the new Prerna as well. However, the actress who has worked in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein squashed all the speculations and called it a mere rumor and nothing else. Taking to the Instagram story, Divyanka shared a post that read, "DTD as Prerna in KZK? IT’S A RUMOUR! (Just clearing the air for those who care)"

For the unversed, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 started with Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Hina Khan and Karan Singh Grover. Through the past year, the show witnessed many replacements. Actress Hina Khan quit the show and Kahin Toh Hoga fame Aamna Shariff was brought on board as the new Komolika. Then, Karan Singh Grover also left and Karan Patel came on board as his replacement.

