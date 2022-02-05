Karishma Tanna ties the knot with Varun Bangera; see pics, videos of newlyweds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISHMA TANNA FC Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera wedding pics

Highlights Karishma Tanna made her relationship with Varun Bangera official on New Year, 2022

Karishma Tanna made her television debut with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Varun Bangera is a businessman

Television actress Karishma Tanna married the love of her life Varun Bangera on Saturday (February 05). The couple tied the knot during an intimate ceremony amidst close friends and family. Karishma looked every inch beautiful in a pink lehenga. She completed the look with matching jewellery. Varun complemented her in a white sherwani and matched his turban with her pink lehenga. The pictures and videos of the newlyweds have surfaced on social media. Take a look:

The wedding was set against the backdrop of the sea and sunset in Mumbai. In one of the videos going viral, Varun can be seen applying sindoor on Karishma's forehead.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TERENCE LEWIS Karishma Tanna, Varun Bangera wedding pics

Choreographer Terence Lewis, who attended the ceremony, took to Instagram and shared a video of the newlyweds. "And just like Karishma gets hitched to the man Varun," he captioned the clip.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TERENCE LEWIS Terence Lewis attends Karishma Tanna's wedding

Karishma Tanna's prewedding festivities began on Thursday with the Haldi ceremony followed by Mehendi. The actress has been keeping her fans updated and is posting pictures and videos on her Instagram. Sharing the first picture from her Haldi function, she wrote, "Happiness galore, the smile says it all."

Take a look at some more pictures and videos from her pre-wedding festivities.

For the unversed, Karishma reportedly met Varun at a party a few years ago and started dating shortly after. The duo got engaged in November last year. While the two never spoke about their relationship, one of their friends shared a post congratulating them revealing the news of their engagement. It was further confirmed by producer Ekta Kapoor, who posted an Instagram story with the couple.