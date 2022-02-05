Karishma Tanna goes down on one knee for groom Varun Bangera; actress shares dreamy pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARISHMA TANNA Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera dreamy wedding pics

Actress Karishma Tanna got hitched to longtime boyfriend Varun Bangera in an intimate ceremony on Saturday. The wedding took place against the backdrop of the sea and sunset in Mumbai. The actress took to Instagram shared and shared some adorable pictures from her special day. Sharing a series she wrote, "Just Married."

In the pictures, Karishma looked breathtakingly beautiful in her pastel pink lehenga. Varun opted for a white sherwani with a pink turban to compliment Karishma's lehenga. One of the pictures which took everyone's heart away was of Karishma going down on her knee for her handsome groom Varun.

Several celebrities and fans took to the comments section and dropped their congratulatory wishes for the couple. Richa Chadha mentioned, "Badhai..sorry main nahi aa payi. I am not in the country. Will call." Adaa Khan wrote, "Congratulations..god bless." Shaheer Sheikh's wife said, "Congratulations KT … the best phase of life begins." Karan Patel, Gaurav Gera also connected on the post.

Previously Karishma took to her Instagram handle and shared some love-filled pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. Sharing the pictures Karishma wrote, "Mehendi Hai."

For the unversed, Karishma reportedly met Varun at a party a few years ago and started dating shortly after. The duo got engaged in November last year. Director Ekta Kapoor had posted a video from a party, confirming speculation of their engagement. She dedicated a heartfelt message to the couple in the video. “Congrats Varun and Karishma! Best wishes for an awesome future together,” Ekta wrote in caption.

On the professional front, Karishma made her debut with the popular Hindi TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the year 2001. She has acted in Bollywood movies such as Grand Masti, Sanju among others. She did a special dance number 'Basanti' in the film. Karishma was last seen in the spy thriller 'London Confidential'. Varun is a businessman.