Karishma Tanna gets engaged to boyfriend Varun Bangera, friend says 'rumours shall stop now'

Popular TV actress Karishma Tanna and her rumoured boyfriend, businessman Varun Bangera are now engaged. The couple is being showered with love and congratulatory messages on social media. Although the winner of Khatron ke Khiladi 10 is yet to make an official statement on the same, gossip mills suggest that the two exchanged rings on Friday (November 12) in presence of family members and close friends. Taking to Instagram Stories, Karishma Tanna's friend shared a picture of the actor wrapped up in Varun's arms.

Dressed in a casual T-shirt paired with yoga pants, Karishma sat on Varun's lap, who wore black T-shirt and a cap. The duo smiled while they looked into each other's eyes.

Take a look:

Karishma and Varun met through a common friend Suved Lohia and have been going strong ever since then. Not only this, but the actress threw a birthday party in August for Varun. All her close friends were invited for the birthday bash. Meanwhile, the actress is currently vacationing in Dubai. She is constantly posting photos from her holiday on social media. Recently, she and her friends stepped out for a dinner and dance session.

Karishma had earlier dated Upen Patel whom she met in Bigg Boss 8. Also, they hosted a reality show together, Love School and participated in Nach Baliye 7.

On the professional front, Karishma made her debut with the popular Hindi TV serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi in the year 2001. She has acted in Bollywood movies such as Grand Masti, Sanju among others. The actress was last seen in 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. She did a special dance number 'Basanti' in the film. She was last seen in the spy thriller 'London Confidential'.

