DID 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan claims choreographer Saroj Khan has problem with her kamar, watch hilarious video

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan has been winning hearts ever since she has started judging reality show Dance India Dance 7. The actress has depicted another fun side of herself in front of the audience with the show. Recently when ace choreographer Saroj Khan arrived as the guest on the show, Kareena took the fans down memory lane and recalled the time when she was shooting for ‘Dil Mera Muft Ka’ song with her.

Kareena revealed that choreographer Saroj Khan has a problem with actors’ ‘kamar’ as she keeps telling them to shake their waist. The channel has shared a promo video on their social media in which the K3G actress can be seen talking about her experience with Saroj Khan. Kareena reveals that during the song shoot of film Agent Vinod, Saroj Khan was sitting at the head of the actress at 1 am and was asking her to shake her waist properly. Watch the hilarious video here-

Interestingly, the channel captioned the video saying, "Even Kareena wasn't spared when things didn't go according to Master Ji!" Kareena further revealed during the episode that it was very difficult to impress Saroj Khan. She said, During the shoot of Refugee, Master ji told me that you don’t know how to move your hands and legs, how did you choose to become an actress! You are Karisma’s sister.”

She further revealed that she used to lock herself in the bathroom and practice Masterji’s expressions to ace her performance. The actress also credited that it is because of Saroj Khan that all the actress are heroine today. She said, “It was only because Masterji used to show us every expression before the shot.”

Saroj Khan has choreographed for endless number of songs in Bollywood and has set a level for all the other choreographers with her unique style. On the DID 7 stage, she encouraged all other dancers and choreographers and also asked them to be unique in their own way. She also shook a leg with the judges of the show – Kareena Kapoor Khan, Raftaar and Bosco.

