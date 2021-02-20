Karanvir Bohra's twist to ‘pawri’ trend with daughters Bella, Vienna, Vanessa is taking internet by storm

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANVIR BOHRA Karanvir's twist to ‘pawri’ trend with daughters Bella, Vienna, Vanessa is taking internet by storm

'Pawri' abhi chalegi! Many celebrities joined the 'Pawri Hori Hai' trend after Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer Mobeen's video went viral. Now, popular TV actor and doting father Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram handle to share his version of Pawri. Giving it the best twist, Karanvir's trend featured his three daughters - Raya Bella, Vienna and Gia Vanessa Snow.

Sharing an adorable selfie with his daughters, Karanvir wrote, “Yeh meri 3 deviyan hai, aur yaha pe paryy ho rahi hai. @twinbabydiaries @snowflake282219.” In thew picture, Bella and Vienna were seen in matching outfits as they cuddle with their little sister.

Earlier, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata's Naira aka Shivangi Joshi too join the bandwagon. The actress took to social media to share a funny video from the sets of the daily soap that featured the cast and crew.

In this video, Shivangi Joshi and the team of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' are seen re-creating Dananeer's video but with a twist of their own. Joshi in the video says, "Yeh hum hain, yeh hamara set hai aur yeh hamari shoo-ring (shooting) hori hai" with the accent similar to the Pakistani influencer. With the video, Shivangi wrote in the caption - "Yahan hamari shoo-ring ho ri hai.."

On a related note, Mobeen went viral on social media after she posted a video in which she could be seen vacationing in a hilly location. In her 15-second video, she could be heard saying, "Ye humari car hai aur yeh hum hai aur ye humari pawry ho rahi hai (this is our car, this is us, and this is our party)."

The viral video by Mobeen also inspired music composer Yashraj Mukhate to make a new composition on the 'pawri anthem'. As soon as the new composition was posted on Mukhate's Instagram account, users started to comment and there were the likes of Bollywood celebrities including Sidhant Chaturvedi, Archana Puran Singh, and Fatima Sana Shaikh, who gave their approval to this "pawri anthem".