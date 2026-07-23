Karanvir Bohra reacts to divorce rumours with Teejay Sidhu, says 'nasty' comments don't affect him

New Delhi:

TV actor Karanvir Bohra has been in the news recently because of his personal life. Rumours have been circulating that he and his wife, Teejay Sidhu, are heading for a separation. The couple have been married for nearly two decades. Reacting to the speculation, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor said he prefers to keep his personal life private and chose not to comment. He also said that "nasty" comments from netizens do not affect him.

Karanvir Bohra received widespread praise for his performance in the psychological thriller Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, where he played the antagonist Viraj Dobriyal. The show also featured Sriti Jha in a pivotal role.

Karanvir Bohra react to divorce rumours with Teejay Sidhu

Responding to the ongoing speculation surrounding his marriage, Karanvir said he would rather keep his personal life private for now. In a conversation with ETimes, he said, "I would not like to talk about this right now. When I don’t want to discuss something, I respectfully say so, and I hope people respect that." Speaking about how he deals with rumours, he said, "I don't let anything bother me. Even when netizens say something nasty, I don't get hurt."

He also shared how he deals with online criticism and reflected on why he has expanded his focus beyond acting after spending more than two decades in the entertainment industry. Karanvir added, "About a year ago, I started a company. We entered the vertical micro-drama space even before the boom began. Right now, we’re producing, directing and I’m acting in these projects. Acting is not something you can rely on for the rest of your life. The biggest actors expanded at the right time, and that’s exactly what I’m trying to do, build a company and create a legacy."

Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's marriage

For those who may not know, Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu got married in November 2006. The couple has three daughters. Their twin daughters, Bella and Vienna, were born in 2016, while their youngest daughter, Gia Vanessa, was born in December 2020.

Karanvir Bohra's work front

In his acting career so far, Karanvir Bohra has featured in several iconic shows like Dil Se Di Dua... Saubhagyavati Bhava?, Qubool Hai, Naagin, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and others. Apart from the TV shows, he has also participated in reality television shows like Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Nach Baliye, and Lock Upp.

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