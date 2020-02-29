Karan Singh Grover to return as Mr Bajaj? Here's what can happen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Karan Singh Grover all set to make his comeback

The sabbatical is over for Karan Singh Grover. The actor will soon be seen reprising his character of Mr Bajaj in Star Plus show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Yes, you read that right. Makers are planning to reintroduce Mr.Bajaj's character adding to the twist in the daily soap. As per a report in Pinkvilla, Karan was in talks with the channel for a new show but they want him back as Mr Bajaj.

According to the current plot, Anurag played by Parth Samthaan will push Prerna, essayed by Erica Fernandes, off the terrace. It is then Mr Bajaj comes to Prerna's rescue. He will help her start her life again. However, makers are not sure whether Prerna will return as her real self or come with a disguised identity.

Karan was vacationing when things were being finalised. He will begin shooting in the coming week.

After bidding adieu to the show, Karan in an interview with Times Of India hinted at his comeback. " As the story takes its natural course, the role of Mr. Rishabh Bajaj has come to an end. However, I want you all to know this is an au revoir rather than a farewell,'' he said. ''I’ll be back before you know it,'' he had added.

Kasautii Zindagi Kay is a reboot of Ekta Kapoor's 2002 show with the same name. The original featured Shweta Tiwari and Cezanne Khan in lead roles. The new version started off with good TRP but now seems to be struggling. Makers are trying their best to introduce new twists and turns to keep the audience glued to the screens.

Let's see whether the reintroduction of Karan Singh Grover helps the show or not.