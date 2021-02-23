Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHABASU Karan Singh Grover gets a mushy birthday wish from wife Bipasha Basu: I love you

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and actor-husband Karan Singh Grover have been off to the exotic location of the Maldives. Today ie February 23 marks the 39th birthday of the 'Qubool Hai' star. In order to wish her #monkeylove on his special day, Bips took to Instagram and showered him with love along with beautiful pictures and cheesy posts. Not only this, but she even shared videos of Karan's birthday celebration and photos from their vacation on Instagram stories and posts. Alongside the birthday post, Bipasha wrote, "My 2nd most favourite day of the year is here... Karan Singh Grover's birthday. I love you."

Another picture features the couple posing with a beautiful backdrop. She wrote, "Where the water meets the sky. You and I. #youandi #monkeylove." Have a look at their stunning pictures from Maldives here:

Speaking about the actor's birthday celebration, it featured the actress looking beautiful in her pink attire as she sits besides her husband who can be seen cutting his birthday cake. She wrote, "Happy birthday to the love of my life" and a heart emoji. Not only this, but she even informed fans that she had the "Tastiest cake ever. @iamksgofficial Happy birthday."

Check out her posts here:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHABASU Karan Singh Grover's birthday celebration with Bipasha Basu in Maldives

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BIPASHABASU Bipasha Basu's post

On the personal front, the couple met during the shooting of their 2015 film Alone and soon they tied the knot as per Bengali traditions in April 2016. They have even featured together in the web-series Dangerous.

Bipasha is known for her roles which she has played in a lot of films like-- Dhoom 2, Dum Maaro Dum, Race, Omkara, Bachna Ae Haseen and Raaz. While for Karan, he has been a part of a TV shows like-- Dill Mill Gayye, Qubool Hai, Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, Dil Dosti Dance and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 to name a few.