Karan Mehra shares first Instagram post for son Kavish amid legal spat with wife Nisha Rawal

"Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai" fame actor Karan Mehra has been in news for a while now. He has been accused by his wife, actress Nisha Rawal, of having an affair, taking her jewellery and beating her up. Karan on Monday took to his Instagram and shared a sweet birthday wish for his son Kavish. This was the first time Karan posted something on his official social media after the ongoing spat with his wife.

He shared pictures of a birthday cake and a present. He wrote in his caption, "Happy Birthday my little Man @kavishmehra. God bless you and protect you always. I remember you telling me that you love me gazillions and me saying I Love You gazillions and gazillions and gazillions............. I’m always right there in your heart I will always LOVE YOU. Thankyou everyone and bless Kavish Kove and Kugs."

Karan was arrested in Mumbai after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him for domestic violence. Nisha allegedly stated that Karan pushed her against a wall, and hurt her head.

Nisha told Bombay Times, "One of the charges filed by me against him is of domestic violence. I hadn’t spoken about it for so many years as I understand that his career and image are of utmost importance for an actor. Despite being considerate and compassionate, I have had to face something like this. This is definitely about Karan having an extramarital affair, me trying to work on the marriage, him not even taking responsibility for the child and constant abuse over the years, which I have never spoken about. I have evidence to authenticate my claim."

Nisha further said, "I learnt about him being involved with another woman around a couple of months ago. I saw his text messages to the girl, I saw them for myself. Even after that, I sat him down and told him to talk about it. I have not behaved like a woman who will rip a man into pieces. I asked him if he didn’t want to continue then no problem."

Karan had reacted to the allegations saying he is being framed by Nisha. He added that his son Kavish "is not safe" with her. Denying Nisha's accusations, Karan told ANI that Nisha has been lying and he has never tried to harm her in any way. He called the domestic violence incident, 'a big lie'.

Karan and Nisha got married in 2012. The couple has a son named Kavish. The news about trouble in Karan and Nisha's married life has undoubtedly left everyone shocked. Speaking more about his relationship with Nisha, Karan revealed that the two have not been on good terms with each other for nearly three years, and in March 2021 they decided to part ways.

Karan rose to fame with his performance as the main lead Naitik Singhania in the Star Plus soap opera 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', one of the most longest-running Indian TV serials. It also starred actor Hina Khan in the lead.