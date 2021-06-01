Karan Mehra-Nisha Rawal spat: Actress' best friend Rohit Verma says 'she must rise up & give it a brave fight'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NISHA RAWAL Karan Mehra-Nisha spat: Actress' friend Rohit Verma says 'she must rise up & give it a brave fight'

The news of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Karan Mehra getting arrested for assaulting wife Nisha Rawal came as a shock to everyone. The television actor, who played the role of Naitik Singhania, is out on a bail. He got bailed from the police station hours after his arrest and made some shocking revelations about his wife. The Mumbai police registered a case against the actor after a spat between the couple on Monday night (May 31).

Talking about the same fashion designer Rohit Verma who is a good friend of the couple said "I have been seeing silently suffer for years finally she decided to let out her cry for help and stand for herself and child... A far cry for help from a friend."

"Aghast to see my bestie in such a state. What makes a man become a demon in no time ?? My entire being is with my friend in this dark patch of her life .. she must rise up and give it a brave fight. Her pain , agony and harassment is beyond me to describe. Standing by her as a pillar of strength ,we are in this together my friend I hold your hand firmly to make u see the light. Hugs and courage, Rohit added.

Meanwhile, Nisha had filed a complaint in the Goregaon (Mumbai) police station alleging that after an argument, Karan pushed her against a wall, and hurt her head. However, Karan claimed that Nisha herself hurt her, is bipolar and is demanding huge alimony.

After getting bailed, Karan said that Nisha herself ‘smashed her head on the wall’ after the alimony discussions between them failed. He also revealed that Nisha was diagnosed with bipolar five-six years ago.

Karan and Nisha, who have been married for 9 years and known each other for 14 years, The have a a son Kavish. The two met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fell in love. They tied the knot in 2012 and welcomed their son in 2017.

