Karan Kundrra, Nikki Tamboli & others extend support to Pratik Sehajpal in Kashika Kapoor controversy

Amidst the ongoing controversy related to Bigg Boss fame Pratik Sehjapal and actress Kashika Kapoor, several celebrities including Karan Kundrra, Nikki Tamboli, Umar Riaz and Andy have come out in support of the reality show star. For the unversed, Kashika had alleged Pratik of getting her scenes deleted from their music video together, Tu Laut Aa.

Karan tweeted, "@realsehajpal been called a ‘criminal’ openly on social media?? Dear whoever you are sir.. let me remind you that according to our country’s law.. you cannot call anyone a criminal until proven by a court of law!! I am amazed how you can harass a legitimate..."

He further went on to praise Pratik and called him professional. He tweeted, "Hardworking professional by threatening him and defaming him like this.. This is clear harassment and Pratik do not worry.. we are with you."

Nikki also extended her support to her Bigg Boss co-contestant and tweeted, "He comes with no wrapping only charming bows. He is who He is, from his head to his toes. He tends to get loud when speaking his mind. He is on point, always there for every kind. I vouch for @realsehajpal do you?."

Andy also wrote, “We know who @realsehajpal & know he would never do anything for Publicity he has a dedicated organic fan following, doesn't need cheap tactics unlike some whatever her name is. Best way to answer is to ignore her completely. #PratikFam #PratikSehajpaI.”

Pratik had previously tweeted, "Bhai main kya bolun (what do I say). I'm a hardworking man who believes in lifting people up. Kar do mujhe overshadow Meri qismat aur mehnat ka haqdaar toh main hi rahunga na (I will be the only one to own my destiny and hard work)!"

Kashika responded to Pratik's tweet with a screenshot of her own Instagram Story that read, "Is that why you got my scenes deleted and yours increased last night? You told people at the studio not to tell me and keep the final cut that has very few of my scenes so my expressions do not come out. You told the team 'Kashika is overshadowing me'. Really? That is why I could not sleep so I could get back my scenes to the final cut. I do not pay people to cut down on my screen presence, the way you paid them to cut down on my scenes."

Later during a press conference Kashika merely called it a publicity stunt. Pratik, who was also present there did not like talking about it and also asked Kanishka to refrain from discussing it. Pratik also threatened to walk out of the interview.