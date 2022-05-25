Wednesday, May 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Archna Puran Singh reacts to not being part of Kapil Sharma's US tour: 'Will go with my own ticket'

Archna Puran Singh reacts to not being part of Kapil Sharma's US tour: 'Will go with my own ticket'

The Kapil Sharma Show will be going off-air as the comedian and his crew embark on tour.  Archana Puran Singh is going to appear as a judge in the reality show India's Laughter Champion.

IANS Reported by: IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 25, 2022 18:07 IST
TV celebrity
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ARCHANAPURANSINGH

Archana Puran Singh on not being part of Kapil Sharma's tour

TV personality and actress Archana Puran Singh recently gave a witty reply to host Kapil Sharma after he pointed out that the entire team of 'The Kapil Sharma Show' is going to the US without her.

Replying to his question, Archana replied that: "I will go with my own ticket and need not to go on the expenses of the producers or sponsors."

Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: First look of Shivangi Joshi, Pratik Sehajpal, Faisal, Sriti & others LEAKED

Kapil asked: "So, you are sitting in this show with your own money?" To this Archana said that she earns from the show and then spends the money to travel. In the recent episode, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh and Divya Khosla Kumar appeared as special guests.

Meanwhile, Archana is going to appear as a judge with Shekhar Kapur in reality show 'India's Laughter Champion'.

Russia Ukraine News

Top News

Latest News