Kapil Sharma teaches Calm Down singer Rema the iconic Shah Rukh Khan dialogue from DDLJ | Video

Image Source : TWITTER Calm Down singer Rema and Kapil Sharma at The Kapil Sharma Show

Ace comedian, Kapil Sharma is all set to welcome the popular Nigerian singer Rema on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Rema has sung the much-trending song 'Calm Down' with Selena Gomez. Ahead of the full episode that will be released this week, Sony shared a promo on social media where Rema was seen matching steps with Kapil, who even tried to teach him a famous Shah Rukh Khan dialogue from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

In the video, Kapil is seen grooving with Rema as he performs on 'Calm Down'. Actors Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek also join them on the stage while the audience gives a loud cheer. For the episode, Kapil was seen casually dressed in a pink shirt and blue denim. Rema is seen in an all-black outfit. Kapil Sharma shared the video with the caption, “Can’t calm down bcoz #rema is here @heisrema #calmdown #thekapilsharmashow.” As the comedian shared the video, his fans expressed excitement. One of them wrote, “Rema in the house.” Another added, “Oh wow.” A fan commented, “I can’t believe it.”

In the clip, Then Kapil is also seen trying to teach Rema the iconic Hindi dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, where he begins, "Badey badey shehron mein...(In these large cities)" to which Rema looks back in horror, which makes everyone erupt in laughter. Rema then finishes the entire dialogue with Kapil, “Badey badey shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti he (In these large cities, these little words occur oftentimes)”. Rema is also seen dancing to Main Naagin Dance with everyone on the show. Kapil has previously hosted international stars like Jackie Chan and Bret Lee.

Rema became a sensation in 2022 after the remix version of his song “Calm Down”, with Selena Gomez, peaked at No.6 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The track also led the US Afrobeats Songs chart for a record-setting 35 weeks. Rema performed earlier this month in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

