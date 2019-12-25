Kapil Sharma takes metro to beat Delhi traffic. See photo

Latest Photo Kapil Sharma takes metro to beat Delhi traffic, Kapil Sharma was in Delhi recently and to beat the traffic he decided to take a metro instead of his car.

How would you react if you meet your favourite star during your daily metro ride? Well, fans of Kapil Sharma were taken by surprise when the superstar comedian decided to ditch his car and take a metro instead. Kapil who was in Delhi for an event recently chose to take a metro to save himself from Delhi’s traffic. The comedian took to his Instagram to share a picture of his metro ride with the team. In the picture, Kapil along with Sumona and other members of his team are seen standing during their metro ride.

Sharing the picture Kapil wrote, "No need to stay in #traffic anymore take a #metro #newdelhi #winters

Kapil's The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV is winning the hearts of the audiences and has been a constant feature in the TRP list of 10 ten TV shows. The show produced by recently completed its 100th episode and the special episode featured the team of Good Newwz that included Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Things have been going great for Kapil in his personal life too, he recently became a father of a baby girl. Kapil's wife Ginni gave birth to their first daughter on December 10 and Kapil made the announcement on his social media. Sharing the news, Kapil tweeted, "Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di."