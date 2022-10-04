Kapil Sharma, stand-up comics to pay emotional tribute to Raju Srivastava with TKSS special episode | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JAYVIJAYSACHAN The Kapil Sharma Show

Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava breathed his last on September 21 at the age of 58. His passing away has left a void in the Indian comedian circuit and to celebrate Srivastava's legacy, The Kapil Sharma Show is paying him a tribute with a special weekend episode. Kapil Sharma along with some most popular stand-up comedians is coming together to remember Srivastava in laughter yet emotional way. Updating about the special episode, Kapil shared a promo of the show.

Kapil Sharma's post

Taking to his Instagram, the host and comedian, Kapil Sharma shared the video, where several noted stand-up comedians like Sunil Pal, Ehsaan Qureshi, Sudesh Lehri, Khayali, Naveen Prabhakar and others are seen walking to the stage and them a voice pops up saying, "Whenever Raju bhai’s name comes up, it brings a smile to one’s face. That is what he would have wanted. So today, we will remember him and pay tribute to him while laughing." The video also has Raju's black and white picture with several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand, actor Jayvijay Sachan too shared BTS pictures from the show and wrote, "All renowned comedians came together under one roof to pay a tribute to Late #RajuShrivastava ji. Catch us all on The Kapil Sharma Show on coming Saturday-Sunday."

About Raju Srivastava

After his battle in the ICU for over 40 days at AIIMS, the popular comedian passed away on September 21. Raju Srivastava suffered a heart attack on August 10 and was rushed to the hospital, where he underwent angioplasty. Since then, he was on a ventilator and never gained consciousness. He was declared dead at 10:20 am on September 21, according to hospital sources. His mortal remains were taken to Nigambodh Ghat crematorium for last rites.

On September 22, an ambulance decked up with white flowers left for the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium at Kashmere Gate around 9 am for the funeral, which also had veteran poet-humorists Surendra Sharma and Ashok Chakradhar in attendance. Srivastava's son Ayushmaan performed the last rites as per Hindu rituals. ALSO READ: Raju Srivastava's daughter pens note for Amitabh Bachchan, says 'Your prayers gave us strength'

The comic, whose career spanned almost four decades, played nameless bit parts in hit Hindi films such as "Maine Pyaar Kiya" and "Baazigar" before gaining nationwide fame as a participant in the 2005 reality comedy competition show "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge".

Srivastava is also survived by wife Shikha and daughter Antara. ALSO READ: Raju Srivastava prayer meet: Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh, Shailesh Lodha, Sunil Pal & others attend | PICS

