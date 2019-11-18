Kapil Sharma reveals the real reason behind Navjot Singh Sidhu's absence on The Kapil Sharma Show

Is Urvashi Rautela the reason behind Navjot Singh Sidhu's absence from The Kapil Sharma Show

The Kapil Sharma Show will host the cast of Pagalpanti that included John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, and Urvashi Rautela. Like every episode of the superhit show, this too was full of banter and un. Kapil Sharma posted a sneak peek video from this week's show where the team of Pagalpanti can be seen enjoying their time of the show. In the video, Kapil also joked about the reason behind Kapil Sharma's absence from the show.

As Urvashi Rautela makes her way to the show Anil Kapoor jokes with Kapil that he is now hosting the show better after her presence. Kapil also has a cheeky response to Anil Kapoor and says that Urvashi's presence has also opened Anil's eyes. Talking further Kapil jokes that after Urvashi's last appearance on his show, Navjot Singh Siddhu followed her and hasn't returned back yet.

Navjot Singh Siddhu's absence made way for Archana Puran Singh who replaced him on the show. Its believed that after Siddhu got busy in his political career he left the show to dedicate more time to politics.

The cast of Pagalpanti was on the show to promote their film which releases this Friday on November 22, 2019. The film boasts of a star cast that includes John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'cruz, Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat and others. The film is directed by Anees Bazmi. John Abraham will be in the comic role of a long time. The actor was last seen in a comedy film in 2015 release Welcome Back which was also directed by Aneez Bazmi.