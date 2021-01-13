Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma shares endearing pics from mother's birthday celebration, featuring daughter Anayra

Comedian Kapil Sharma has been riding high on the success of his hit The Kapil Sharma Show but has never forgotten to stay grounded to his roots. Every now and then, we see him pouring love and affection on his mother during the course of the show. Well, yet again, his mom got the best surprise on the occasion of her birthday on Wednesday. Kapil took to his social media handle to share an update for his fans in the form of pictures from her birthday party. Not just the comedian's mother Janak Rani but also his adorable daughter Anayra caught our attention as she was seen eyeing the beautiful cake.

The pictures from the celebration were shared on Instagram and featured Kapil's mother sitting on a chair with a beautifully decorated backdrop. She was seen wearing a pink salwar suit while the doting kid was seen in a sky blue night suit. Alongside the photos, he wrote, "Happy bday maa."

Check out the glimpse of the celebration here:

A lot of celebs wished her a happy birthday in the comments section including Archana Puran Singh, Mukti Mohan, Suresh Raina, Jubin Nautiyal among others.

For the unversed, Kapil was called by the Crime Intelligence Unit of Mumbai Police on Thursday to give his statement as a witness in Dilip Chhabria case after the high-profile matter was unearthed last month, Deputy Commissioner of Police, S. Chaitanya, told IANS.

Kapil will soon be making his debut on Netflix. The news was announced on Insta with a video that was captioned, "This is the auspicious news Don’t believe rumours guys, only believe me, I’m coming to @netflix_in. Soon!"