Kapil Sharma shares BTS picture from The Kapil Sharma Show sets, 'can't wait for new episodes,' say fans

Kapil Sharma shares BTS picture from The Kapil Sharma Show sets

Actor and comedian Kapil Sharma and his team at The Kapil Sharma Show have now commenced shooting. Today, the comedy king shared a BTS picture from the sets of the show where he is seen getting his make up and hair done by two professionals in (Personal Protective Equipment) PPE kits, Kapil joked that he was not sure whether the people were from his team or not. “Vishwas ki dor ke saath bandhe hain hum ek doosre ke saath, varna mujhe toh yeh bhi nahi pata ke yeh aadmi mere hi hai ya kisi aur ke (We are bound to each other by faith. Otherwise, who knows if these men are even part of my staff or someone else’s?) #shooting #shootlife #newnormal #2020 #tkss #thekapilsharmashow #comedy #fun #laughter,” he wrote.

Earlier, Kapil Sharam shared video clips of colleagues Bharti Singh and Sumona Chakravarti being sanitised

Meanwhile, Archana Puran Singh shared a video from the shoot, in which everyone is seen shooting wearing a mask, face shield, and gloves. In this, Krushna Abhishek and Rajiv Thakur can be seen rehearsing. The entire team is also wearing masks, gloves, and PPE kits, following the guidelines.

Krushna Abhishek also shared a video from The Kapil Sharma Show sets. In the video, he tells that he is extremely happy to shoot again after many months.

