Kapil Sharma promises to meet an ailing fan, wishes for his speedy recovery

Kapil Sharma promises to meet an ailing fan

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma is an avid social media user and keeps interacting with his fans on Twitter. On Tuesday, he brought a smile to the face of an ailing fan and promised to meet him. Taking to Twitter, he wished a speedy recovery to the fan who is suffering from chronic kidney disease. He said that once he has recovered from his injury, he will meet the fan.

Kapil Sharma tweeted, "Get well soon, God bless also let me recover my injury, we will meet soon."

Kapil Sharma has taken a break from his popular comedy show The Kapil Sharam Show to spend time with his family. In January this year, he and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby boy. Announcing the arrival of his son, Kapil had tweeted, "Namaskaar we are blessed with a Baby boy this early morning, by the grace of God Baby n Mother both r fine, thank you so much for all the love, blessings n prayers love you all ginni n kapil."

Kapil and Ginni got married in December 2018 in Jalandhar at a traditional Punjabi ceremony. Their wedding was preceded by days of ceremonies and pre-marriage rituals, including a sangeet which saw their friends dance the night away. On December 10, 2019, the couple welcomed their first child, their daughter Anayra.

Lately, the actor has been sharing many videos of his little munchkin. The latest was a video where Anayra was seen dancing to Honey Singh's Jingle Bells song. The video left social media in a meltdown over her cuteness. Kapil wrote, "My little rockstar dancing #jinglebells @yoyohoneysingh."