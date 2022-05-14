Saturday, May 14, 2022
     
  5. Kapil Sharma boards private plane to Jodhpur for Mika Singh's Swayamvar, jokes 'dulha na mukar jaaye'

Kapil Sharma boards private plane to Jodhpur for Mika Singh's Swayamvar, jokes 'dulha na mukar jaaye'

Mika Singh will be looking for a prospective bride for himself on the upcoming reality show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti. It will go on air from June 19.

New Delhi Published on: May 14, 2022 17:23 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA

Kapil Sharma boards private jet for Mika Singh's Swayamvar

Highlights

  • Mika's Swayamvar show will go on air from June 19
  • Shaan will be hosting Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti
  • Kapil Sharma joined his friend Mika Singh in Jodhpur for his upcoming reality show Swayamvar

Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti will be going on air from June 19 on Star Bharat. In the reality show, popular singer and musician Mika Singh will find a prospective bride for himself and possibly tie the knot with her in the future. Recently, Mika's close friend, comedian Kapil Sharma flew out to Jodhpur in a private plane with his friends to be with the Bollywood playback singer during this special time in his life.

Kapil shared some pictures as he boarded a plane and wrote, "Going to attend my brother @mikasingh paji’s swayamvar in Jodhpur (sic)." He joked that they have already spent a lot of money on arrangements but they fear that the groom-to-be might change his mind at the last moment. Kapil added in his caption, "Kharcha bahut ho gya, ek hi baat ka dar hai, kahin dulha na mukar jaaye (sic)."   

In the images, Kapil is seen wearing a blue printed shirt and white trousers. He credited his wife Ginni Chatrath for his cool look and styling. 

Mika shared a video of Kapil and his other friends arriving in Jodhpur for his Swayamvar. He wrote, "Finally Kapil Sharma has arrived as a family member of Mika Singh at Jodhpur.. seems like it’s gonna be a good good celebration (sic)." Kapil is given a warm welcome at the hotel as women are seen performing a folk dance around him and musicians play folk songs.

As for Mika Di Vohti show, Shaan will be seen as the host of the show. Mika shared about finding a woman to marry on a reality show, "I am thrilled about this new chapter of life. I am looking for someone who can understand me and can make my family happy and keep them together."

  

 

