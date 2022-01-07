VIDEO: Kapil Sharma interacts with street vendors about his comedy show, thanks them

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma interacts with street vendors about The Kapil Sharma Show, comedian thanks them

Kapil Sharma was recently seen interacting with a couple of female street vendors while traveling in Mumbai. As his car had to come to a halt, probably due to the traffic light turning red, he had a chance to interact with his fans and shared a candid moment with them. Kapil rolled down the windows of his car and spoke to the two ladies who were selling items to the oncoming traffic.

Kapil shared the video on his Instagram. The clip starts with one of the woman saying, “The Kapil Sharma Show,’ and then breaks into a shy laughter. After this Kapil asks her, “Dekhte ho aap? (Do you watch the show?).” The woman nods her head while smiling.

Kapil then turns his camera to the second woman standing on the other side of his car and says, “Aap bhi dekhte ho? (Do you also watch?).” The woman says yes, to which Kapil replies, “Thank you aapke pyaar ke liye (Thank you for your love), Happy New Year.” Kapil wrote over the clip ‘#gratitude’ and ‘#blessings,’ and added heart emojis.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma show airs on Sony TV

Kapil has also announced his digital debut with Netflix comedy special I'm Not Done Yet. It is set to release on January 28. In a small promo clip, he said that he will be sharing his journey to stardom in his inimitable style in the upcoming project.

He also shared another clip where he gets candid about his experience of "drunk-tweeting" that cost him Rs 9 lakh as he had to run off to the Maldives.