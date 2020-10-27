Kapil Sharma gifts Akshay Kumar money-counting machine, actor's reaction leaves him speechless

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma gifts Akshay Kumar money-counting machine

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is all set to treat his fans with his next film Laxmmi Bomb this Diwali. The actor is known to star in three to four movies in a year, which go blockbuster on the box office. He is also one of the highest tax-payers in the country. This year, Akshay has completed 25 years in Bollywood and he celebrated the same on The Kapil Sharma Show when he appeared to promote Laxmmi Bomb with actress Kiara Advani. To celebrate the occasion, the cast of the comedy show gifted the actor various things among which was a money-counting machine. Host Kapil Sharma gifted the cast counting machine and Akshay's reaction left him speechless.

Just when Akshay Kumar entered, Kapil Sharma presented him with a money-counting machine to which Akshay said, "This is a money counting machine, which he has brought from his home. He is the one who eats half of the money being made in the industry." Talking about others, Bharti Singh gave him a silver mug, Kiku Sharda presented him a replica of the Taj Mahal and Krushna Abhishek gave him a watch since he wakes up early in the morning. Check out the video-

Akshay Kumar looked dapper in an orange jumpsuit while Kiara Advani stole the show in a saree. The duo has reunited for Laxmmi Bomb after they appeared together in the 2019 film Good Newwz. In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay is seen donning a saree as he plays the role of a transgender. The film is a remake of the Tamil horror comedy, "Muni 2: Kanchana", which director Raghava Lawrence made in 2011.

The director said that he felt compelled to tell the story of the transgender community in the film. "I run a trust and few transgenders approached my trust for help. When I heard them out, I felt like I wanted to tell their story to everyone, first through the character of Kanchana and now with Laxmmi in this movie. After watching the film, the audience will know what I am talking about. For the first time I tried to involve an important social message about transgenders in the horror comedy genre. The characters are created in such a way that the audience can enjoy different variations of the characters on the screen," Lawrence said.

"After Kanchana released in Tamil, the movie received huge appreciation from transgenders. They directly came to my home and blessed me. So in Hindi, when Akshay sir is playing the role, I believe that the message will reach an even wider audience. My special thanks to Akshay sir for accepting and playing this role," the director said.

Laxmmi Bomb will release on Disney+Hotstar on November 9. It will also release in Australia, New Zealand and UAE.

Watch the Laxmmi Bomb trailer here-

