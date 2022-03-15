Kapil Sharma fans want The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri to apologise after Anupam Kher clarifies

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma is trending on Twitter for misunderstanding with Vivek Agnihotri

The recent controversy around The Kapil Sharma Show, which emerged from a tweet by The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri, led to a massive backlash for the comedy show with Twitterati asking to boycott it. Vivek had alleged that he and the movie's cast were not invited by Kapil Sharma and his team for promotions because the movie did not have a "big commercial star".

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who stars in a key role in The Kashmir Files, has now put out a statement clarifying the misunderstanding. Kher has said that he was invited to the show but given the serious subject of the film, he decided to give the show a skip because it deals in comedy and it was not the right platform to talk about it.

Anupam Kher said, "To be very honest, I was called to be on the show aur maine mere manager to kaha tha ke yeh film badi serious hai, main iss mein nahi jaa sakta (I told my manager that this film is on a serious subject given that I can't go to the show). So, I want to put my point over here that yeh 2 mahine pehle ki baat hai (This is a two month old incident). Toh mujhe laga ki main jab bhi 2-4 baar uss show mein jaa chukka (I have been to the show about 2-4 times), it's a funny show and it's very difficult to do a funny show and he does it very well."

After Kher's clarification in this matter, fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are trolling Vivek. Some even said that the director needs to apologise to Kapil for spreading 'lies'.

After Vivek's allegations on Kapil, the demand for the 'boycott' of Kapil's show had also been raised on Twitter.

The Kashmir Files also stars Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi and deals with the mass exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley in the 1990s. Meanwhile, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the four-day box office collections of the film and tweeted, "While *most films* crash/fall on the crucial Monday, #TheKashmirFiles is on a RECORD-SMASHING SPREE... Mon is similar to Sun… #TKF is a SMASH-HIT… On course to be a BLOCKBUSTER… Fri 3.55 cr, Sat 8.50 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 15.05 cr. Total: ₹ 42.20 cr. #India biz (sic)."