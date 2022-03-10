Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh congratulate AAP's Bhagwant Mann on his historic win in Punjab elections

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIAL ACCOUNTS Kapil Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Bhagwant Mann

The Aam Aadmi Party had a sweeping victory in this year's Punjab polls. The comedian-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann is set to be the state's next Chief Minister after his landslide win. Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma took to his Instagram account and congratulated Bhagwant Mann on his historic victory in Punjab. The comedian shared an unseen photo from his wedding day which was attended by Mann. Kapil captioned his photo as, "History remembers those who create history. Many congratulations to @bhagwantmann1 paji for his historic victory. You not only won the elections but also the heart of Punjab. I pray to God that under your leadership, Punjab will progress and achieve new heights. big hug. lots of love and respect."

In the photo, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath are seen with Bhagwant Mann, who is the CM candidate of AAP, surrounded by their loved ones.

Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh also took to Twitter to extend his wishes to Bhagwant Mann. He wrote, "Mubarkan #Bhagwantmann BHAJI."

In his speech today, Bhagwant Mann announced that his oath-taking ceremony will not take place at Raj Bhawan but at the ancestral village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh which is Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district. He also announced that all the government offices will not have CM's photo but that of Bhagat Singh and BR Ambedkar.

The Aam Aadmi Party has closed a clean sweep in Punjab with a lead in 91 of the 117 assembly seats after the first six hours of counting of votes on Thursday.