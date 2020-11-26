Kapil Sharma's angry reply to man who suggested he might get arrested for taking drugs like Bharti-Haarsh

Image Source : TWITTER/KAPILSHARMA Kapil Sharma's angry reply to man who suggested he might get arrested

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has been undergoing investigation in drug-related probe and has raided the home and offices of many Bollywood celebrities in the past month. Recently the agency had raided comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa's house and arrested them after a long session of questioning. Recently, comedian Kapil Sharma was interacting with his fans on social media when a Twitter user claimed that he will also get jailed and the comedian got angry.

The Twitter user wrote, "Bharti ka kya haal hua? Tb jb tk pkdi nai gyi ..drugs nai leti thi.. Wo hi haal aapka h shayad jb tk pakde nai jao..no drugs. @KapilSharmaK9." Reacting to the man, Kapil tweeted, "Pehle apne size ki shirt silwa mote (Fatty, first get yourself a shirt that fits)." However, the comedy star later deleted his tweet.

For the unversed, Bharti and Haarsh were sent in judicial custody till December 4 after they were arrested in a drugs seizure and consumption case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Shortly after the court order, the couple's lawyer Ayaz Khan filed bail applications and they were granted bail. While Bharti was arrested late on Saturday, Harsh was nabbed early Sunday morning by the NCB in the wake of raids at their home and office in Andheri West which led to alleged seizure of 86.50 gm of marijuana or 'ganja'.

Many TV celebrities reacted to the duo's arrest in drug probe and expressed their shock. Comedian-actor Johnny Lever had told TOI, "I would like to say one thing to both Bharti and Haarsh. Once you guys come out, speak to your colleagues both young and old not to indulge in drugs. Look at Sanjay Dutt, he confessed to the world. What bigger example do you want? Accept your mistake and pledge to quit drugs. Nobody is going to come to give you a bouquet of flowers for this case."

He further added, "But consumption of drugs by this generation of creative people is crossing limits. And if you get caught indulging in it imagine what will your family go through and those who are watching your story on news channels and are consuming even lethal drugs must be going through....and if this trend of drug indulgence continues... hamari industry kharab ho jaayegi."

Both Bharti and Harsh are well-known television personalities producing or hosting programmes, besides appearing in reality shows like 'Khatron Ka Khiladi', 'Kapil Sharma Show', and other tele serials.

Talking about Kapil Sharma, the comedian is expecting his second baby soon. It is said that Kapil's wife Ginni Chatrath is pregnant. Her pictures from Bharti Singh's live Instagram session during Karwachauth celebrations went viral. The duo had welcomed their daughter Anayra in December and now they are looking forward to becoming parents again.

