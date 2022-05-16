VIDEO: Kangana Ranaut mocks Ananya Panday's 'talent' of touching nose with tongue, calls her 'Bolly bimbo'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BHAKTWINE Kangana Ranaut mocks Ananya Panday's 'talent'

Actress Kangana Ranaut never shies away from speaking her mind. Lately, she has been on a spree, talking about the indirect support she has got for her upcoming film Dhaakad from Bollywood celebrities. The actress said that many celebrities appreciated the trailer of her film but did not do it publicly. She also showed her gratitude to superstar Salman Khan who shared the second trailer of Dhaakad on his social media and lauded Kangana. However, this doesn't mean that the actress is done mocking the industry.

Kangana Ranaut appeared on the popular comedy and chat show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her film Dhaakad. The actress seemed to have a lot of fun interacting with the host Kapil Sharma, who asked her what is the definition of 'Bolly Bimbos'. In the video going viral, Kangana was quick to explain that such actresses who say 'I can touch my nose with my tongue' are Bolly Bimbos. Interestingly, the jibe was at Ananya Panday who had called this her 'talent' on the same show.

Check out the video here-

When the episode featuring Ananya Pandey on The Kapil Sharma Show had aired, the Gehraiyaan actress was trolled for the same.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show with her co-stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta and Sharib Hashmi from the film Dhaakad. Director Rajneesh Ghai also accompanied the star cast.

Just recently, Kangana released a new trailer of Dhaakad which has garnered many compliments from the netizens as well as stars. Salman Khan also shared it on his Twitter and Instagram page as he sent his best to the team. The superstar wrote, "Wishing team #Dhaakad the very best." He also tagged Kangana and Arjun Rapal in his tweet along with producer Sohel Maklai.

In response, Kangana wrote in her Instagram stories, "Thank you my Dabangg hero. Heart of gold. I will never say again that I'm alone in this industry. Thank you from the entire Dhaakad team."

Dhaakad will hit the cinema halls on May 20.