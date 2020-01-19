Kamya Punjabi is super excited and shares glimpse of her wedding card with Shalabh Dang

It's time for band, baaja and baraat for Television actress Kamya Punjabi who is all set to tie the knot with boyfriend Shalabh Dang. The much-in-love couple is going to get married on February 10 this year and the preparations have already begun. Excited much, the actress keeps on sharing posts on social media for her to-be-husband and yet again she has treated the fans with a glimpse of her wedding card. Sharing a boomerang video of the invite, Kamya wrote on Instagram, "Ganapati Bappa Moryaa #ShubhMangalKaSha @shalabhdang."

It isn't an unknown fact that the personal life of Shakti: Astitva Ek Ehsaas Ki hasn't been a bed of roses. She has suffered a failed marriage, broken heart but has always stayed strong. Kamya had a divorce with ex-husband Bunty Negi in the year 2013 later which it is said that she went on a relationship with actor Karan Patel. However, things did not turn well and the two broke up after dating for two years. She was also rumored to be dating Bigg Boss 10 winner, Manveer Gurjar but finally found the love of her life in Delhi-based healthcare professional, Shalabh Dang.

ALSO READ: Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's film continues winning streak

Kamya Punjabi is super excited and shares glimpse of her wedding card with Shalabh Dang

It was in the month of November that she announced the ‘good news’ of her wedding with her fans. At that time, Kamya wrote, “So here I m with my fav picture with my fav man announcing my fav date #10thFeb2020 Bless Us for this New Journey New Beginnings.”

ALSO READ: Indian Idol 11: Neha Kakkar post wedding rumours with Aditya Narayan turns beauty in black

The actress recently penned down a lovable post for Shalabh and wrote, "Last year, this day i spoke to u for the first time n today i m preparing for my marriage with you... Last year this day i was broken, i was lonely.. u picked up the pieces n made me the happy person that i m today... i m so lucky to have someone like you in my life who's only motive is to make me smile n happy.. you are my life, you are my good karma, you are my Gannu's best gift to me Thank you for coming into my life.. Thank you for loving me so much.. Thank you for this beautiful one year... looking forward for a lifetime with you I love you @shalabhdang."

Previously, in an interview with HT, she expressed her excitement and said, “I’m very happy with Shalabh. With him, life is different. Now I know what blushing and glowing in love means. Now I know what it feels like to be head over heels in love with someone. I know what emotional security means.”

ALSO READ: Splitsvilla 12: Priyamvada Kant, Shrey Mittal's victory leaves Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer devastated

Kamya is also a single mother to her 10-year-old daughter Aara with her ex-husband. Shalabh too has a son from his previous marriage.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries