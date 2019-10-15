Kamya Panjabi shares sizzling swimsuit pictures with boyfriend Shalabh Dang from Dubai

Television actress Kamya Punjabi who is seen playing the role of Preeto in daily soap Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki took some time off from her busy schedule to spend time with her boyfriend Shalabh Dang and their kids in Dubai. The loved-up couple is all set to tie the knot next year, and are enjoying the best time of their lives.

Kamya has been sharing some sizzling pictures on her social media where she is seen wearing a bikini and giving out a body-positive message through her captions. Taking to Instagram she wrote, "My body is my canvas , each mark tells a story and reminds me how I’m braver than what caused it, each dot which at some point I may have tried to hide as a silly conscious younger self and the ever changing pounds on me depending on my love for my baby and my love for food ! I m proud of and own my canvas and can’t wait to fill it with the brushes of my desires in the years to come...!!!"

She shared another picture flaunting her back and wrote, "Most of my life i have been chasing the kind of high that i feel right now."

In yet another picture, the duo were seen in all smiles for a picture. Kamya captioned the same, "Love teaches you,love changes you, love makes you do things you never thought u cud do... it can bring out the best in you... Love is You @shalabhdang."

Previously in an interview to BT, Kamya said, "Following a failed marriage and a few heartbreaks, I had almost turned averse to the idea of tying the knot and falling in love. In fact, there came a point when main shaadi ke khilaaf ho gayi thi. But Shalabh has made me believe in love and the institution of marriage again. I am like a 16-year-old girl now, madly in love with him.”

She revealed how the two met and how he proposed her, "In February this year, I contacted Shalabh after a friend told me to consult him about some health woes that I was facing. Post that we stayed in touch and in month-and-a-half, he proposed marriage."

