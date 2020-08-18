Image Source : FILE IMAGES Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan season 1, Ace of Space 2 and Webbed return on public demand

While the lockdown has had its own set of limitations for all of us, it undeniably provided the leisure to binge on some of the best content across platforms and re-look at some of the old shows that have made us sit through and re-live the good old days. These iconic shows have been a rage amongst the audience and continue to be so. Just when you think that post the overwhelming wave of re-runs, you will not get to see your favorite shows on the screen again, MTV is here to prove you wrong! Home to some of the most cult shows ever, MTV, India’s No.1 Youth Brand, is bringing three of its most popular shows back on the screen, for all its die-hard fans.

The channel is all set to air the hit college drama Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan (Season 1), Season 2 of the captive reality show, MTV Ace of Space and the second edition of one of the most intriguing series, Webbed, every day starting 22nd August.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, starring Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan and Kishwar Merchant among others, is about a group of friends, popularly known as the FAB-5 in the S.P.A.C.E academy. It captures the drama that unfolds in their lives, while they get tangled in the complexity of relationships. Watch your favorite on-screen couple #Manan's raging romance in Indian Television's most popular teen romance show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan.

Post an astounding first season, the dynamic Vikas Gupta as the Mastermind is back to take you through his world replete with confessions, clashes, chaos, shrinking walls, yet a never-ending entertainment. 18 contestants, 72 days, 1 New House with shrinking spaces, and The Mastermind - MTV Ace of Space Season 2 promises to keep you amazed from the word go with Less Space, More Drama. Stay tuned to witness the drama and action, with the most entertaining contestants! Time to watch out for your favorite one, yet again!

Bringing to the fore a world of deceptive appearances, Webbed revolves around real-life testimonies of those who have been victimized in the malicious web of identity theft, pornography and other crimes of cyber abuse. In case you missed out on any of the episodes, here’s a chance to stay glued to your screens and be alarmed with MTV Webbed!

Be it the lockdown or otherwise, there’s never a dull moment on MTV! It’s time to catch up on your favorite shows once again – Kaisi Yeh Yaariyaan S01, Ace of Space S02 and Webbed S02 every day at 12 Noon, 1:30 PM, 4 PM respectively, only on MTV.

