'Kaanta Laga' fame Shefali Jariwala, husband Parag Tyagi to welcome their first child through adoption

One of the most renowned faces that every 90's kid remembers is that of Shefali Jariwala who swayed everyone through her sizzling dance steps in the superhit song 'Kaanta Laga.' Many of us who grew up watching the song was sad when she disappeared all of a sudden until one day it came to light that she will be entering Bigg Boss 13. Ever since she has made her appearance in Salman Khan's reality show, there has been no looking back for her. Every now and then we keep on seeing her stunning pictures, videos, or TikToks on social media or hear about her latest outings. In the latest addition, it has come to light that the beauty is all set to embrace motherhood and will soon be adopting a child with husband Parag Tyagi. Yes, that's definitely a piece of good news for her fans!

Talking about the same, Shefali, in an interview with India Today revealed how she convinced her husband to take this step that has been on her mind for quite some time. She said, "When I was 10-11 years old, I got to know about adoption and since then I have had this thing in my mind that I will adopt a child. It wasn't easy convincing them. My father said that my first child should be mine and I can adopt the second child. I told Parag that I wanted to adopt a child to give him or her a better future. When I explained this to Parag, he agreed and now he is with me on this decision."

Talking about the process, she says that it is a difficult one and generally takes two to three years. Further, she said that due to the COVID-19 lockdown, their adoption procedure is on hold.

Currently, her fans caught hold of her pictures with Punjabi singer Mika Singh after which it came to light that the two are up for a new song together. Mika, on his Instagram, even shared a video having a glimpse of their sizzling song. Captioning the post that depicted their crackling chemistry, Mika wrote, "This one for you dear @shefalijariwala .. बैठो न दूर हमसे, देखो खफ़ा न हो. बैठो न दूर हमसे, देखो खफ़ा न हो. क़िस्मत से मिल गए हो, मिलके जुदा न हो. क़िस्मत से मिल गए हो, मिलके जुदा न हो. मेरी क्या ख़ता है, होता है ये भी. @saregama_official."

Not just him, even Shefali shared few pictures with the singer and wrote, "King @mikasingh .... my friend for so many years now, one of the nicest people I know... was good to catch up you after so long."

Coming back to Shefali and Parag, the two have participated in reality show like Nach Baliye 5, and Nach Baliye 7 as wild card entrants. Shefali made her digital debut with ALT Balaji’s adult comedy series Baby Come Naa in the year 2018. On May 22, Shefali's popular song 'Kaanta Laga' completed 17 years. On this special day, Shefali shared a video and wrote, "17 years & still going strong ! @sapruandrao I love you guys."

