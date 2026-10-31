Jiyaa Shankar clarifies rumours of calling off engagement with fiance Kaaran Dhanak: 'Some things are private'

Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Jiyaa Shankar and her fiance Kaaran Dhanak, also known as KD, have found themselves at the centre of speculation, with reports suggesting that the couple had called off their engagement. However, on Friday, Jiyaa took to social media to address the rumours.

While she did not share many details about her personal life, the actress urged people not to speculate about matters they know little about.

Jiyaa Shankar clarifies rumours of calling off engagement with Kaaran Dhanak

In her statement, the actress said, "I’d like to clarify something. Recent assumptions about my personal life have gone far beyond what I've actually shared (sic)."

She also asked people not to speculate about her relationship, writing, "Please don’t speculate about or spread rumours regarding my relationship. Some things are private, and I’d appreciate everyone respecting that (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JIYAASHANKAR)Screengrab taken from Jiyaa Shankar's Instagram story.

More about Jiyaa Shankar and Kaaran Dhanak

For the unversed, Jiyaa Shankar is known for her work in television and has also appeared in reality shows. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2. She has also been part of TV shows such as Pishachini, Meri Hanikarak Biwi and Kaatelal & Sons. Besides this, Shankar also shared screen space with Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh in the 2022 Marathi film Ved.

Meanwhile, Kaaran Dhanak, also known as KD, is a US-based businessman and entrepreneur. The couple recently made their relationship public by sharing pictures from their romantic proposal on their respective Instagram handles. The pictures showed Jiyaa flaunting her diamond engagement ring.

Sharing the pictures, Jiyaa Shankar wrote a long note reflecting on her long-distance relationship. She wrote, "So maybe it is true, you do find love when you least expect it but God really tested my patience here. It wasn’t easy but somehow it still was. Every conversation with you even though you were thousands of miles away from me, felt like home (sic)."

She further wrote, "This journey wasn’t easy but we chose eachother every single day. You showed me the love I waited my whole life for. You made me laugh on my toughest days. Held me a lil tighter every time at airport goodbyes like your heart was breaking into a thousand pieces."

For now, the actress has made her stance clear regarding the ongoing rumours, urging people not to speculate or spread rumours.

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Bigg Boss OTT 2's Jiyaa Shankar gets engaged, flaunts diamond ring in dreamy proposal | Photos