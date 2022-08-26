Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10: Urfi Javed, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma & others slay at red carpet | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 will soon be premiering on your television screens. The 10th season of the show will witness several popular faces from different walks of life showcasing their best dance moves along with choreographer partners. Celebrities including Rubina Dilaik, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Tayor, Paras Kalnawat, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mr Faisu, Ali Asgar, Gashmeer Mahajani, Zorawar Kalra among others will be competing against each other. The show will be making a comeback on the small screen after a five-year hiatus. On Friday, the contestants along with the judges Nira Fatehi, Karan Johar and host Maniesh Paul gathered to celebrate.

Each of them looked stunning as they stepped out at their stylish best. As always Urfi Javed made heads turn in her cut-out dress with mirrors on it.

Nia Sharma and Dheeraj Dhoopar went with an all-black look. Nia looked stunning in a black co-ord set. On the other hand, Dheeraj looked dapper. He also did a few dance steps while posing for the paparazzi.

Shilpa Shinde kept it simple yet stylish. The actress went with a plain black dress. Amruta Khanvilkar looked ravishing in a studded gown. Niti Taylor rocked her look.

Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi also raised the bar with their stylish avatar. They both looked stunning.

Check out the pictures from the vent below:

. The show will premiere on Colors channel on September 3.

