Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's Paras Kalnawat leaves fans impressed with his epic body transformation; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARAS KALNAWAT Paras Kalnawat was previously seen in Anupamaa

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa's contestant Paras Kalnawat has been impressing the judges on the reality show with his dancing skills. The actor who grabbed a lot of attention after he decided to quit the popular television show Anupamaa has once again created a storm on the internet with his epic body transformation. Recently, Paras took to his Instagram stories and a before and after picture of his physical transformation. The picture left his fans amazed and inspired to opt for a healthy lifestyle.

In the 'after' picture, Paras was seen flaunting his abs as he took a mirror selfie, whereas in the 'before' photo his belly fat was visible. Check out the picture below:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PARAS KALNAWATParas Kalnawat's Instagram Story

Talking about his fitness journey, Paras said, My weight gain started becoming apparent to me as it appeared on the screen. My co-actors started making fun of me, saying that I would suddenly be given parts as this obese person. Everyone makes an effort to body shame and ridicule you. Nobody cares how you're feeling in that situation. However, I used it as motivation to get back in shape. I began to exercise, and when I learned that I would be participating in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10, I discovered the drive to succeed."

He added, "The gym activity was beneficial since I accelerated my transformation process, but dancing functioned as a catalyst for toning my physique. Dancing is the best kind of fitness, thus I think everyone should take dance and Zumba classes. Never let body shaming bother you, ‘Koi aapko karta hai toh ek kaam se suno aur dusre kaan se nikal do,’ Life should be like that."

Meanwhile, the actor has been garnering a lot of love and praise during his stint in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. When Paras signed up for Jalak Dikhhla Jaa, it was alleged that he has breached a contract with Anupamaa.

Speaking about the allegations of breaching the contract, the actor told IANS, "Contracts are being made by the producers. And I did not even know that anything like that was going to come out by Rajan sir(Rajan Shahi) and I spoke to him even before signing the contract. There was no breach of the contract because we were very politely told by the makers that if someone wants to leave, they can happily leave any time. That's what we were told."

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Tushar Kalia lifts the trophy as winner of Rohit Shetty's show, Mr Faisu is runner up

Talking about Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, last weekend Dheeraj Dhoopar quit the show due to medical emergency.

Also read: Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal's wedding guest list includes Gerard Butler & Judi Dench? Here's what we know

Latest Entertainment News