Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale: Gunjan Sinha and Tejas Verma win the trophy

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@NITISQUAD Gunjan Sinha and Tejas Verma win the trophy

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Grand Finale: Well-renowned celebrities from different walks of life were a part of the popular dance reality show and gave tough competition to each other with their performance. After a successful season, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has a new winner and that is Gunjan Sinha. The Dance Deewane 3 contestant took home the winner's trophy with her choreographer Tejas Verma after beating Rubina Dilaik. The grand finale of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 premiered today November 27.

Gashmeer Mahajani, Rubina Dilaik, Gunjan Sinha with Tejas Varma, Sriti Jha, Nishant Bhat and Faisal Shaikh were among the top six contestants. The top 3 contestants for the fight for the trophy were the social media sensation Faisal Shaikh, young talented dancer Gunjan Sinha, and actress Rubina Dilaik. Throughout the entire season, these contestants put forward their mind-blowing performances and were often applauded by the judges and audiences.

Gunjan Sinha has been one of the strongest contestants this season. Given her age, she may not have been involved in entertainment buffer acts but the young champ impressed judges week after week with her performances. In the finale, it was their cumulative score that helped her emerge victorious ahead of the popular stars.

Gunjan Sinha on winning the show:

In a statement, Gunjan said, “What an exhilarating journey Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has been. I am taking back a box filled with beautiful memories. I thank my partner Tejas Verma and choreographer Sagar Bora, who has been the source of inspiration and strength while I danced my heart out. Big love to judges Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi for always giving me the valuable guidance I needed to up my dance game at various stages of the season. I am grateful that our team has fulfilled the dream of winning the most epic dance battle in India.”

The eight-year-old, along with her partner Tejas Varma, and choreographer Sagar Bora not just got the winner’s trophy but also a cash prize of Rs. 20 lakhs.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 16 November 27 HIGHLIGHTS: Archana refuses to obey Bigg Boss; contestants face harsh punishment

Also Read: Salman Khan and his Love co-star Revathi to reunite after 32 years? Deets inside

Latest Entertainment News