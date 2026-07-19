Jennifer Winget's husband William Ishmael; know about his career, education and life away from the spotlight

New Delhi:

TV actor Jennifer Winget has spent over two decades in the entertainment industry, building one of the most successful careers in Indian television. She won millions of hearts with shows such as Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannaah. The actress has now tied the knot with her partner, William Ishmael.

She recently shared dreamy wedding photos on social media, leaving fans eager to know more about the man she married.

Who is William Ishmael?

Unlike Jennifer, William Ishmael does not belong to the film or television industry. He is a finance professional based in Singapore and has spent most of his career working in global financial markets. Before his relationship with Jennifer became public, very little was known about his personal life.

William's career in finance

William has an extensive background in the finance sector. He currently serves as the Director of Business Development and Trading at MHC Digital Group. He reportedly joined the organisation in 2022 after spending several years in investment banking and foreign exchange markets. Before that, he worked at UBS Investment Bank, where he specialised in foreign exchange trading.

William's educational background

William studied Economics and Finance at the University of York in England. His academic background laid the foundation for a career in international banking and financial trading. Throughout his professional journey, he has remained focused on the finance industry.

What did Jennifer share?

Jennifer shared a series of wedding photographs with William Ishmael on social media. In the pictures, the newlyweds can be seen posing together as they smile for the camera and celebrate their special day. The intimate wedding photos were flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and members of the entertainment industry.

Jennifer Winget's career

Jennifer Winget started her acting journey at the young age of an artiste, followed by making herself one of the top actresses in Indian television. Some of her famous performances in the television series include Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kahin To Hoga, Sangam, Dill Mill Gayye, Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, Bepannaah, and Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. Her performance as Maya Mehrotra in Beyhadh is among the best performances of Jennifer Winget.

Besides television, Jennifer has acted in the movies Akele Hum Akele Tum, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Phir Se, and Code M. Apart from that, she has also made herself a part of the film industry in the form of Online Tele Television (OTT) through some movies including Code M, where she acted as Major Monica Mehra. Throughout her career, Jennifer Winget has won many awards in the form of television awards.

Also Read: Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael are officially married, first pictures from Christian wedding out now