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Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael are officially married, first pictures from Christian wedding out now

Written By: Twinkle Gupta @Twinkklegupta
Published: ,Updated:

TV actress Jennifer Winget has married William Ishmael in a Christian wedding ceremony. On Saturday, Jennifer shared the first wedding pictures on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of their intimate celebration.

Jennifer Winget marries William Ishmael in a Christian wedding ceremony.
Jennifer Winget marries William Ishmael in a Christian wedding ceremony. Image Source : IG: Jennifer Winget
New Delhi:

Television actor Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael have tied the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony. The couple's first wedding pictures have now surfaced online, offering a glimpse into their special day.

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael are officially married

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jennifer Winget shared the first pictures from their wedding. She captioned the post, "and finally our stars aligned! @williamishmael"

The pictures quickly went viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments section with love, congratulatory messages, and heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds.

This is a developing story.

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Jennifer Winget Wedding
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