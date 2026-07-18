Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael are officially married, first pictures from Christian wedding out now

New Delhi:

Television actor Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael have tied the knot in a Christian wedding ceremony. The couple's first wedding pictures have now surfaced online, offering a glimpse into their special day.

Jennifer Winget and William Ishmael are officially married

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jennifer Winget shared the first pictures from their wedding. She captioned the post, "and finally our stars aligned! @williamishmael"

The pictures quickly went viral on social media, with fans flooding the comments section with love, congratulatory messages, and heartfelt wishes for the newlyweds.

This is a developing story.