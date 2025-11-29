Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actor Jaya Bhattacharya opens up on abusive childhood: 'I've been beaten a lot' Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi actress Jaya Bhattacharya opened up about her abusive childhood in an interview. During the conversation, she revealed abuse from her mother and being pushed into acting.

New Delhi:

Television actress Jaya Bhattacharya, best known for portraying the role of Payal in the hit show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, recently opened up about her abusive childhood. In an interview, the Devdas actress revealed that she had a traumatic childhood. She mentioned that her mother often beat her with "a whip, rolling‑pin, tongs, shoes and what not."

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Jaya said her parents had a toxic marital relationship, which "trickled down to the child." She called being born a girl in that environment "the biggest misfortune."

Jaya Bhattacharya opens up on abusive childhood

Reflecting on her difficult childhood, the actress said, "Both my parents never wanted to marry each other; they didn't get along, and that conflict trickled down to the child. My mother wasn't happy; her dreams never got fulfilled, so whatever she could give me was incomplete... I have been beaten with a hunter, rolling pin, tong, shoes, and what not. I have been beaten a lot, and that made me stubborn. In the bargain, I have damaged myself a lot."

When asked if she was forced to act, Jaya replied, "I was pushed towards acting. I used to dance and was training in music. Once I got a chance to do a telefilm, the director spoke to my father and first made me dance as a woman, and then also asked me to enact the male part. The shoot was supposed to happen after three days, but my father woke me up the next day at 5 am and took me. I didn't want to do it, but he took me there. That's how it started..."

Jaya Bhattacharya's known work

Jaya Bhattacharya has featured in several hit television shows and films in her acting career so far, including Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, where she played the role of Payal Pratap Mehra, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and others. She also appeared in films like Devdas, Mimi, Gudgudee and others.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Shehbaz Badesha evicted after Ashnoor Kaur ahead of media round?